COALPORT — Nittany Oil Co.’s plan to transfer a liquor license to allow Coalport Minit Mart to sell beer and wine may not be a done deal.
At Monday’s Coalport Borough Council meeting, Glendale Assembly of God Church pastor, the Rev. Jonathan Hendren, told council the church has filed a petition to intervene in the license transfer.
“A period of 30 days was given in the public notice (to announce plans to transfer the license) required by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. The church has filed a petition,” Hendren told council. He said the close proximity between the church and the store is one of the reasons for the formal request to the PLCB.
In May, Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas Judge Fredric Ammerman upheld Nittany Oil Co.’s appeal of council’s decision to deny it permission to transfer a liquor license from a municipality outside the borough. That license would allow its Coalport Minit Mart to expand its store to sell beer and wine.
Ammerman issued an opinion May 14 noting after a review of facts submitted in a form, unadopted and unsigned by council, Coalport Borough abused its discretion by basing its findings on evidence outside of the record.
Ammerman also noted that council’s reasons denying the liquor license transfer were speculative and included incomplete information. He wrote council’s denial of the transfer was based solely on testimony and opinions of borough residents and not substantial evidence.
He stated despite the state’s liquor code not allowing for an appeal of the borough’s decision, council did not submit a complete record, as no transcript of the public hearing was provided to the court. There also was not a finding of facts to support council’s claim it was in the borough’s discretion to deny the transfer because the store is within 300 feet of two churches and the transfer would be detrimental to residents living within 500 feet of the store.
Although Nittany maintained council abused its freedom of decision by making findings not supported by evidence, Ammerman said Nittany had the burden of proving an abuse.
“Even though the borough has wide discretion on whether to accept a intermunicipal license transfer, the courts have determined the discretion is not unlimited and must have evidence to support its decision…In order for the borough’s decision to be supported by substantial evidence, there must be evidence a reasonable person would believe to support the conclusion, evidence that is more than general and speculative,” he wrote.
Ammerman noted council chose not to hold an additional hearing following a special meeting in March and did not file any additional petitions to supplement the record although the borough’s solicitor and Nittany’s attorney both submitted briefs to him on the matter.
Council President Paul Zupich told council, “The borough just couldn’t say what it thinks. Those statements have to be proven. The borough didn’t do any of that stuff. The court has to be given facts not speculation,” he said.
He also reported he is attempting to determine how much the borough spent on the matter but currently does not have a total.
“My opinion is it is money thrown away, but I don’t know how much yet. We can’t find the records.”