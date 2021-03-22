COALPORT — At a recent special meeting, Coalport Borough Council approved advertising an ordinance calling for the hiring of an independent auditor.
Secretary Noelle Morrissey reported that the ordinance, in accordance with Section 105 of the Borough Code, calls for the financial records for 2019, 2020 and 2021 to be examined by an auditor to be hired by council at a future meeting.
The ordinance states an auditor will be appointed annually each year 30 days prior to the close of the fiscal year allowing for an independent examination of the accounts and records of the borough to be performed. Compensation for the audit will be set by council.
The motion to advertise the ordinance was made by Vice President Kevin Swauger. Councilman Robert Lee gave the second to the motion.