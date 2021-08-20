CURWENSVILLE — Renovations and upgrades to the field house at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium, Curwensville is for the most part complete.
In a report given at Monday’s Curwensville Area School Board meeting, the board’s buildings and grounds/activities chairman John Evanko reviewed the project’s progress. He said only a few punch list items remain.
“The field house and restrooms at the stadium are now second to none. There is no place that is better for visiting teams,” Evanko said.
When away teams’ buses pull in at the stadium to drop off athletes and coaches, passengers are just a few feet away from the field house that includes new showers and restrooms that meet Americans with Disabilities standards, he added. The showers and restrooms will be used by Curwensville and opposing athletes, coaches and referees. There are also new public restroom facilities.
“There has been a tremendous upgrade to the entire facility. Nothing had been done there since the 1970s. We all should be very proud,” he explained.
At a previous board meeting, Superintendent Ron Matchock said the district’s original plan was to renovate the field house using district employees, but soon found the work was more extensive than originally believed.
“The purpose is to give the home and away teams effective facilities while protecting the district’s liability. It was a choice not to have fancy elaborate facilities, but ones that meet Americans with Disabilities requirements and that are durable and designed for long use,” he told the board.
Work on the facility began in September of 2020 and wrapped up earlier this year.
New fencing has been installed which includes an ornamental gate with the stadium’s name above it. The gate project was a partnership between Curwensville Area School District and the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center. As a tribute to the legendary coach, both teamed up to create the new entryway to the Andy Evanko Stadium. Students from the Computer Aided Drafting and Design, Welding and Fabrication, Collision Repair and Masonry programs collaboratively worked together with Curwensville administrators and John Evanko to create the archway and gate.
John Evanko told the board the gates and fence will be embellished with additional decorative work that should be installed in the coming weeks.