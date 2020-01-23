CLEARFIELD — Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO of CNB Bank, announced Wednesday that construction efforts are underway for the expansion of the Bank’s headquarters.
The bank purchased a multi-building parcel adjacent to the main office, located on Market Street in downtown Clearfield.
“We’re excited to begin this phase of our expansion,” Bower said. “Our plans will be to retain the charm and character of the former Clearfield Chamber of Commerce. It is important to us that we match the existing historic architecture of downtown Clearfield.”
The first phase of the project starts with the demolition of the buildings, which is expected to be complete within the next few weeks. Plans are well underway for a 17,000 square foot building expansion. The new construction will begin in the late spring of 2020, with anticipated completion of the project in the second quarter of 2021.
“We’re fortunate to be able to contribute to the local economy, offer career opportunities and continue to donate our time and resources in this great community where we work and live,” Bower said.