CLEARFIELD — Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO of CNB Bank, has announced the bank’s plans to expand its headquarters through the purchase of a multi-building parcel on Market Street in downtown Clearfield.
This parcel, located adjacent to the main office, is expected to create an additional 60 workspaces, which will support the bank’s continued growth plans.
“Our expansion plans demonstrate that CNB Bank is committed to serving the growth and well-being of the greater Clearfield area,” Bower said. “We’re fortunate to be able to contribute to the local economy through career opportunities, support of our local nonprofit organizations, capital for local businesses and all of the volunteer hours our team donate to make this area a great place to live.”
Plans are currently underway for a new, no less than 12,000 square foot, building expansion that is designed to maintain the historical downtown façade to match Clearfield’s existing architecture. Construction activities will begin in mid-December with removal of the current buildings to occur by the end of the year. The new construction will begin in the spring of 2020, with anticipated completion of the project in the first quarter of 2021.
The businesses previously located in the buildings have recently relocated. The Chamber of Commerce has moved to 218 South Second St.; LeFort’s Sweet Shoppe is at 22 North 3rd St.; and, to-date, the location of Happy Events Photography has not been determined.
Five years ago, the bank completed a $6 million expansion that provided workspace for a total of 180 employees. Since then, the bank has added over 50 new positions and has plans to continue to add to this local workforce.
More about CNB Bank can be found online at www.CNBBank.bank.