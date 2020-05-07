CURWENSVILLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that eight Pennsylvania communities have been selected to receive a total of $3.7 million to assess and clean up contaminated properties under the agency’s Brownfields program.
A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. There are estimated to be more than 450,000 brownfields in the United States.
Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation will receive a Cleanup Grant of $500,000.
Grant funds will be used to clean up the Former Howes Leather site in Curwensville. The site operated as a tannery from the early 1900s until 2004 and is currently vacant. The site is contaminated with heavy metals co-mingled with petroleum products from two underground storage tanks that were removed in 1993.
“These grants will help communities in need transform contaminated sites into community assets that not only create jobs and jumpstart economic development but also improve public health and the environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “These funds are going to areas that need them the most. Several of the selected recipients are receiving Brownfields grants for the first time or targeted to areas within Opportunity Zones.”
The other Pennsylvania Brownfields Grant recipients are:
Beaver County, Assessment Grant –$600,000
Earth Conservancy, Hanover Township, Cleanup Grant –$500,000
Greenville, Assessment Grant –$600,000
Johnstown, PA Assessment Grant –$600,000
Montgomery County Redevelopment Authority, Assessment Grant –$300,000
Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development, Assessment Grant –$300,000
Nationwide, 151 communities are selected to receive grant awards totaling over $65.6 million. in EPA brownfields funding through the Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund and Cleanup Grant Programs. These funds will aid under-served and economically disadvantaged communities, including neighborhoods located in Opportunity Zones, in assessing and cleaning up abandoned industrial and commercial properties. An Opportunity Zone is an economically distressed community where new investment, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment.
“Grants from the EPA’s Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program are a valuable tool to ensure land in many rural communities remains safe, habitable, and cultivatable,” said Congressman, Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15.). “I’m pleased to see that the EPA has invested in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District, with grants in both Clearfield County as well as the historic Oil Region. These funds will help ready the land for economic and recreational opportunities in the future, and they are well deserved.”
Grants awarded by EPA’s Brownfields Program provide communities across the country with an opportunity to transform contaminated sites into community assets that attract jobs and achieve broader economic development outcomes, while taking advantage of existing infrastructure. For example, brownfields grants are shown to:
• Increase Local Tax Revenue: A study of 48 brownfields sites found that an estimated $29 million to $97 million in additional local tax revenue was generated in a single year after cleanup. This is two to seven times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of these sites.
• Increase Residential Property Values: Another study found that property values of homes near revitalized brownfields sites increased between 5 and 15 percent following cleanup.