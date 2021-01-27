Clearfield YMCA will host an open house Saturday, Jan. 30, at its location at 21. N. Second St., Clearfield. The open house will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Center for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 prevention will be followed.
Programs and Aquatics Director Brian McDonald said, “Come and find out why the YMCA is more than just a gym and how it can help you achieve your fitness goals.”
At the event, visitors will learn about the facility which consists of a fitness center, swimming pool, two gymnasiums, three racquetball courts and locker rooms. There will be tours and information about programs and sports for adults and youth and classes offered. Visitors can also enter to win a free three-month membership.
Interested persons can register prior to Saturday for a free Bodypump class at 8:30 a.m.
Additional information is available on the website at clearfieldymca.net, on its Facebook page or by calling 765-5521.
There is no registration or joining fees and there is no contract. Membership scholarships may be available for those needing financial assistance.