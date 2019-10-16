The annual Halloween parade organized by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. will be held Oct. 29 at the Clearfield Driving Park.
The parade will step off at 7 p.m. Lineup begins at 6:30 p.m. The 2019 theme is “Toy Story at the Fair.”
Clearfield Revitaliztion Corp hope that costumes will encompass a wide variety of characters from the movie(s) “Toy Story.” There is no cost to participate, or registration required for the parade.
Those wishing to participate should gather at the end of Stadium Drive between the grandstand and Weaver Street by 6:30 p.m. CRC, Key Club, and Woman’s Club members will organize the lineup.
The parade will travel around the driving park’s grove by proceeding up Stadium Drive, then right onto Park Drive, and then left onto McBride Street. It will proceed left onto Paddock Drive, then left onto Park Drive, before turning right onto Stadium Drive, concluding where it began.
A pumpkin decorating contest will also be held. Children 12 and younger are invited to decorate pumpkins and enter them into competition at a table near the judge’s stand. Cash prizes will be awarded in two age categories — 6 and younger, and 7-12.
The CRC thanks all who assist with and make the parade possible including Clearfield Borough Council, Clearfield Borough Police, Clearfield Volunteer Fire Dept., Clearfield Fire Police, Clearfield EMS, Clearfield Fair and Park Board, Tim Winters, wOKw, Clearfield Area High School and Middle Schools marching bands, Clearfield Woman’s Club, CRC, and the 2019 parade sponsor CBT Bank.