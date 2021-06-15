The Clearfield Swimming Pool Association is conducting its annual fresh blueberries sale.
The association is taking orders for fresh blueberries through Thursday, June 24.
The cost is $29 for a 10-pound box. Orders must be paid at the time the order is placed. Forms are available at the pool office.
Completed forms and payment should be mailed to Clearfield Swimming Pool Association, P.O. Box 686, Clearfield, PA 16830.
For additional information call 814-765-6817.
Blueberries can be picked up on Wednesday, June 30 at the pool at 415 Polk St., Clearfield between the hours of 1-6 p.m.