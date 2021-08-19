A Clearfield Borough Council member requested the Clearfield Municipal Authority be tolerant to customers who may be struggling to pay during the time of transitioning from quarterly to monthly bills.
Scott Ortasic, a Fourth Ward representative to council, told board members at Tuesday’s meeting it has been a struggle for him personally as he received a quarterly bill and 30 days later a monthly bill. He said he almost had his service disconnected.
He said many customers are also grappling to get caught up without having their service disconnected because the process has been “confusing.”
“I’m just asking you be a little lenient this month and next month,” Ortasic said.
Manager John Williams told Ortasic customers were notified about the change from quarterly to monthly billing on their previous two statements along with accounts from various media representatives who report on the meeting.
Bills are sent out on the first of each month. They are past due by the 15th day of the month and if not paid 37 days after that date, the service is turned off, he said.
“We understand. We tried to put out as much information ahead of time as we could. We asked people to try to get a little ahead on their bills because this change was coming. We weren’t able to go door-to-door,” Williams said.
Williams said the water and wastewater systems have more than 56,000 customers. “The amount of customers that are handling the transition well has been astonishing. It’s going to take a little bit of time to catch up. Anytime you introduce something new it’s going to take some time,” he added.
Ortasic also told the board he believes his bill has increased with the monthly bill.
Williams told Ortasic rates are not higher but customers may have received a larger bill because there was a longer meter reading period for some customers during the transition from quarterly to monthly billing. “Previously readings were rounded up to the nearest thousand and now customers are billed on consumption,” he explained, adding under the new system amounts used should be more accurate.
Rates have not increased, Chairman Russell Triponey said, but added he expects costs to rise once the authority becomes responsible for the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township’s collection and distribution lines.
“I expect things will go up because we are inheriting a lot of problems. Right now when we are finding problems, we tell the borough and the township, but they are not doing anything about them,” he said.
Board member Melissa Whited asked Ortasic and other customers to be patient while the billing system conversion takes place. “It’s very much an adjustment period,” she said.