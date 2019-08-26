A Clearfield man who was wanted by law enforcement on multiple outstanding warrants as well as driving with a DUI-suspended license was apprehended by Lawrence Towship Police on Sunday after being chased on a motorcycle.
Randall Hipps, 52, of Clearfield, is facing multiple charges including fleeing/eluding police after police attempted to stop him for a traffic violation while he was driving a motorcycle at the intersection of Clearfield Shawville Highway and Woodland Road.
According to the police report, upon police initiating the emergency lights, Hipps took off from police on the motorcycle, passing cars and making multiple traffic violations on Woodland Road. The motorcycle then turned onto a dirt alley to which it accelerated at a high rate of speed before losing control and wrecking into a ditch.
Hipps then fled on foot to which after a brief foot chase, officers were able to take him into custody. He was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.
Hipps is currently housed in Clearfield County Jail on his warrants. Criminal charges are expected to be filed in the upcoming days, police said.