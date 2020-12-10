A local man is facing DUI charges after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Monday.
Robert P. Burkett, 34, of Clearfield, is facing pending charges of DUI and other related traffic offense by Lawrence Township Police.
Police responded to a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Flegal Road and state Route 153 the evening of Dec. 7. Officers arrived on scene to find that the vehicle driven by Burkett had traveled off to the right side of the roadway, across the median strip and up through a wooded area near Herring’s Veterinary Clinic where it struck several trees, went down into a small creek and rolled over onto its roof.
Burkett was able to extricate himself from the vehicle and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical treatment. The vehicle, was received major damage, was towed from the scene.
Assisting police on scene was Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 5 and Clearfield EMS.