A Clearfield man was arrested after setting off the sprinkler system in a bathroom at the Super 8 Motel early yesterday morning.
According to the Lawrence Township Police, at 2:49 a.m. police responded to an activated smoke alarm at the Super 8 Motel along the Clearfield Shawville Highway.
Upon arrival police observed water flowing down the hallway from a room, which was being rented by Aaron Schmitt, 32, of Clearfield.
Officers entered the room and saw the fire sprinkler in the bathroom actively spraying water and Schmitt’s cat was cowering on the corner of the bed in the flooded room.
Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 (Station 5) arrived on scene and shut off the sprinkler.
Schmitt was in the hotel lobby on the phone and police told him several times to remove his cat from the room but he refused.
Police then retrieved the cat and handed it to Schmitt while he was in the office.
Schmitt then slammed the door on the police officers. When police re-entered the room, Schmitt slammed the cat on the floor and began to fight with the police officers.
Schmitt was handcuffed and taken into custody.
Upon further investigation, police found a burned piece of paper on the bathroom light that was beside the fire sprinklers.
Burned pieces of paper were also found in the water that flooded the hallway.
It was also discovered that Schmitt called 911 and the Clearfield County Control non-emergency number numerous times while police and other emergency services were on scene.
Schmitt was housed in the Clearfield County Jail on attempted arson, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and other charges.
Schmitt appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident, Sgt. Julie Curry said.
In a telephone interview with The Progress, Jay Patel, general manager of the hotel, said the hotel is fully operational and is open for business.
When The Progress spoke to Patel at noon yesterday, Patel said cleaning crews were still on scene and he didn’t yet have an damage estimate. He said four rooms were damaged by water but it was not significant. He said the sprinkler that went off was located in the bathroom and it was a first floor room, so most of the damage involved water damage to the carpeting in Schmitt’s room, the hallway and three other rooms. And he said the fire department responded quickly to the scene and shut off the water, limiting the damage.
The sprinkler in the bathroom was also damaged and was replaced, Patel said.
“We are fortunate it wasn’t worse,” Patel said.
He said two guests staying in nearby rooms were affected by the incident and said they checked out of the hotel after the fire alarm went off, but he said they were very understanding and were not angry at the hotel.
Patel said Schmitt’s room is located near the hotel lobby and when the fire alarm went off, Schmitt exited the room. When staff asked him what happened, Schmitt said he didn’t know and claimed he just got out of the shower.