A local man is facing misdemeanor charges filed by Lawrence Township Police after he allegedly performed a lewd act in his truck in the parking lot at Walmart Supercenter in Clearfield.
Shawn R. Bloom, 50, of Clearfield, was charged Sunday with two counts of indecent exposure, both misdemeanors of the first and second degree, as well as disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Police on Sunday received a call about a male performing lewd acts in his Dodge truck in the parking lot while he was allegedly watching females enter and exit the store. Bloom was alone in his truck, according to the report.
Upon arrival, police located Bloom parked in row 8. Bloom saw police and was seen attempting to pull his pants up when he was ordered from his vehicle. Police took Bloom into custody and found his pants below his private area.
Bloom was provided his Miranda rights by police and agreed to speak to them, admitting to committing the act while watching women enter the store.
Bloom was arraigned in front of District Judge Jerome Nevling and is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing at Centralized Court on April 7. He is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.