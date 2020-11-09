A Clearfield man who recently had his bail revoked due to a burglary charge has been charged with allegedly assaulting a guard at the Clearfield County Jail.
Lawrence Township Police received a report of an assault on a corrections officer at CCJ on Nov. 3. Upon investigation it was found that Robert Passmore Jr., 51, of Olanta, refused commands issued by jail staff while attempting to remove him from a block.
According to the police report, Passmore became defiant and began causing a disturbance, to which he was sprayed with pepper spray. Passmore then swung a closed fist at jail staff and struck a sergeant in the face, causing injury. Felony charges of assault of a corrections officer/aggravated assault have been filed at District Judge Michael Morris’ office as well as other charges.
Passmore is currently jailed after his bail was revoked in September by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
According to court documents, Passmore was free on $10,000 monetary supervised bail for a terroristic threats charge filed in July, when according to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 12 at 7:50 a.m. Clearfield Borough Police Department was dispatched to McBride Street for a burglary.
An employee of Penn Highlands Clearfield reported that Passmore left the hospital and broke into a home on McBride Street owned by Penn Highlands. Penn Highlands rents the home to a known female who has no ties to Passmore.
Police responded to the scene and found Passmore on the porch with hospital security.
According to hospital security, Passmore left the hospital on foot and kicked in the door of the home and let two dogs outside. Security was able to retrieve the dogs and place them back in the home.
Police attempted to speak with Passmore, but he only mumbled back and said “squatter’s rights.”
It was discovered that Passmore was on probation and on supervised bail and county probation placed a detainer on Passmore and he was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
While at the jail, Passmore tested positive for methamphetamine MDMA, and admitted to snorting methamphetamine.
Passmore’s prior case(s) are currently waiting to be adjudicated in the Court of Common Pleas.