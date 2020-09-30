Clearfield Mall is getting a facelift — and adding some new tenants along the way.
According to Justin Bartholomew, leasing representative for Pennmark Management Co. of Plymouth Meeting, the property is welcoming a new store, has assisted with the relocation of an existing store, has another tenant pending — and a possibility of adding a major medical provider to the former JCPenney space.
They are also planning a major facade upgrade in 2021.
“I think this is a big deal, especially for Clearfield,” Bartholomew said in a telephone interview.
Anytime Fitness, an Ohio-based 24-hour fitness center with more than 30 locations, has already begun construction on a 7,500 square-foot space near the outside entrance next to Ollie’s.
“You’ll be able to see it from the bypass,” Bartholomew said. “The windows are on one wall facing state Route 879 to allow natural sunlight.” The company has already started construction and is expected to be completed in mid-November with expectations of opening shortly thereafter.
“This is a complete build-out; a smaller scale, 24-hour fitness center where you get a key fob to go in or out. There will be a small number of employees as well as group training and fitness classes.”
Goodwill Industries moved their location to a new 15,000 square-foot space.
“We took what used to be the small stores on the back corner and made it into one big space,” Bartholomew said.
Bartholomew said the most exciting news he has to offer is that the former JCPenney location has drawn interest from major medical providers who surround Clearfield but don’t currently have a presence there.
“I was actually in town last week meeting with two separate groups, discussing the possibilities in the former JCPenney’s space,” Bartholomew said. “We’re looking at a total care program. We take a former retail box and create a major medical facility out of it. Primary care, dentist, optical, and more,” he continued. “You can go to one location for everything. That is something we don’t have in Clearfield.”
He said he could not divulge the name of the health care company because the deal is in the early stages of development.
“They are major medical players in surrounding towns,” he said, adding that Penn Highlands Healthcare is not in the mix. “Penn Highlands is not interested in talking to me at this time,” Bartholomew said.
The building where Gordman’s department store is currently located should have a new tenant coming in the future. Bartholomew said a letter of intent from another tenant to take the entire space is in the works, but he could not name the company until the deal was finalized.
A facade upgrade is scheduled on the property for 2021 which will include new facing, an upgrade of the color scheme, and a tie-in with the building where Gordman’s is currently located.
“Ollie’s took a long-term extension of their lease,” Bartholomew added. “They are here to stay in their 45,000 square-foot space.”
Pennmark Management company is a real estate developer with approximately 3 million square feet of retail space. About 221,000 square feet of it is located in Clearfield between the mall and plaza.