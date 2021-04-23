Members of Clearfield Borough-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority said they have submitted an offer to an applicant interested in the airport manager’s position.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Chairman David Schultz said the authority would not be announcing the name until the person makes a decision on whether to accept.
The airport has been without a manager since the authority’s January meeting when it terminated the part-time position to give the authority’s personnel committee time to develop a job description for the position and related protocol for the airport.
Schultz said at the January meeting, “We will re-establish the position following a review and recommendations from the personnel committee.”
At the March meeting, the personnel committee — comprised of Schultz, Harvey Haag and Paul Snyder — said the description had been completed recommended the authority begin advertising to fill the position.
In the interim, Schultz — with the assistance of authority members — has been acting as the interim manager making decisions on information presented and requests associated with the airport’s day-to-day operations.