Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority heard plans are coming together for an emergency drill at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport.
Board member Paul Snyder, who is also a firefighter with the Lawrence Township Glen Richey Fire Co., was selected by the authority to serve as the drill’s coordinator and contact person.
Snyder told members at a recent meeting he is working to involve municipal governments, fire departments, police and ambulance services for a training exercise possibly in August.
“We’re working on it,” Snyder said saying he is working on coordinating a planning session with himself, airport Manager Jerry Kaufield and fire company representatives.
Chairman Dave Schultz has noted at several meetings, he believes it is important a simulated disaster drill be planned at the airport to allow local emergency responders and other agencies to become familiar with the facilities and test its emergency plan.