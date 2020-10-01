HARRISBURG — Clearfield and Jefferson counties each reported four additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported an additional 45 cases, Cambria reported 26, and Blair reported 12. Elk County did not report any cases.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 728 cases and 18 deaths
- Cambria — 617 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 2,755 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 334 cases and 6 deaths
- Elk — 73 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 116 cases and 3 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 160,123. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases. In addition, of the 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, 258 of those are additional probable cases. Of the 258, 205 are from Philadelphia, which started reporting antigen-positive probable cases on September 30. Most of these were reported throughout September, not just in recent days.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30 is 187,184 with 6,423 positive cases. There were 22,611 test results reported to the department through Sept. 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,160 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported.