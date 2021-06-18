CURWENSVILLE –The Clearfield Hobby Garden Club paid homage to two of its members who are each more than 100-years-old.
At Monday’s meeting, the first held in more than a year, Club President J. Duane Test told members he believed no other Clearfield County clubs had a similar distinction.
He congratulated Jean Harshberger, 100, of Curwensville who was unable to attend the meeting and Lois Rougeaux, 101, of Frenchville.
Harshberger is one of the club’s founding members. She and her late husband Elbert were certified master gardeners and very enthusiastic stewards of the earth practicing composting and recycling even before they became popular.
Rougeaux told The Progress she has been a club member for many years. She and her late husband Thomas were organic farmers and grew numerous varieties of vegetables, fruits and flowers. “We loved to plant things,” she said.
Practicing her faith is very important to her well-being, she said. “I pray for everyone both family and friends. I pray in the morning and at night,” Rougeaux said.
It was also announced the club will not host its annual flower show this year but is making plans for a return in 2022. Details will be announced once they are finalized.