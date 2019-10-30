Tuesday night’s ‘Toy Story at the Fair’ Halloween Parade, hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation, was a success. The parade offered fun for all ages and prizes for a variety of different groupings as well as individuals.
The winners are as follows:
- Best couple or group, no formal organization: Kaskan Family, Dukes of Hazzard
- Best organization (scouts, churches, etc.): First place, Pack 2 Cub Scouts, Toy Story; second place, Brownie Girl Scout Troop 27013, Toy Story.
- Best individual costume (not involved with a band or organization): First place, Jaxen Pennington, Buzz Lightyear; second place, Maddi Shaw, homecoming horror; third place, Wrenlee Heichel, Cindy Lou Who.
- Best high school band costume: Josh Witherite, God.
- Best middle school band costume: Chloe Mallon, D.VA
- Best use of parade theme: Haley Billotte and Elia Evilsizor, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head.