Clearfield County Fair Board and Clearfield Borough officials are addressing a structural issue that has closed the fair’s grandstand building since Aug. 20 until further notice.
Last week, Clearfield Borough Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack tagged the structure as dangerous and unsafe, closing it to the public.
“A problem did happen at the fair and I was contacted about it,” Mack said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “There are some structural issues that the fair board and the borough need to deal with.”
Mack said an engineer has been hired but declined to name the engineer.
“(The engineer) will evaluate the structure,” Mack said.
Mack stressed that action is being taken by both entities to correct the problem.
“The key is that the fair board and the borough are working together on this,” Mack said.
Fair Board Manager Greg Hallstrom was not immediately available for comment.
Fair Board President Dave Franson said the board is not commenting on the specific structural issue at this time on the advice of legal counsel.
“I can say that the fair board and the borough are working together to rectify the situation,” Franson said. Franson added that as soon as more information is gathered and a solution is determined, the board will make an announcement to the public.