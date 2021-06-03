Clearfield Elks No. 540 will host its annual Elks at the Community Pool Day on Sunday, June 6. The event will be held at the Clearfield Swimming Pool at 1 p.m.
The Elks will provide free admission to the pool all day Sunday as well as free hot dogs with condiments to the first 500 residents attending.
“Residents are invited to come out and enjoy the fun day, which will include swimming and free registration for four $25 gift certificates to area businesses,” member Susan Williams said.
Elks members will be greeting visitors at the main entrances as well as cooking hotdogs and providing information on programs the organization sponsors, including, a drug awareness program, Elk’s Hoop Shoot, High Country Arts and Crafts Festival and others.
Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug free, meet the needs of veterans and improve the quality of life.
The organization nationally spends more than $80,000,000 every year for benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs in fields that benefit special needs children, sponsoring Elks National Foundation Scholarships, scouting programs, athletic teams, veterans’ works, a national hoop shoot free throw contest involving more than three million children, physical and occupational therapy programs and patriotic programs.
For additional information about Clearfield Elks No. 540 visit its Facebook page and for more information about the community pool day contact the Clearfield Pool’s office.