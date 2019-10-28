On Monday, Oct. 28, Clearfield Area Elementary School and its guidance counselor Shayne McCusker hosted “Perfection on Wheels," a BMX Bike Stunt Show Assembly for all grades.
Two performances were held for the students in conjunction with October’s Bullying Prevention Month, as well as Red Ribbon Week & Drug Free Awareness. The performers did many outstanding stunts, some even including a few members of CAE’s teaching staff and school Principal Ken Veihdeffer.
This high-impact assembly stressed some important messages which included a good education for your future, manners, making the right choices, positive decision making and behavior, kindness toward others, as well as bicycle safety.