A Clearfield couple is being housed in Clearfield County Jail and unable to post bail after being charged by Lawrence Township Police with alleged abuse of their six-month-old male infant.
According to police, on Oct. 23, the infant was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by his father, Andre Maurice Sheffey, 33, of 975 Park Ave., Ext Apt. 8D (Lawrence Park Village) presenting as critically ill. The child was having seizures, was blue at the time of arrival and was cold to the touch. The father told hospital staff that the infant fell off the couch and struck his head.
The child was treated at the hospital and then flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital for further treatment.
While at UPMC in Pittsburgh, it was discovered that the child suffered from multiple leg fractures in different stages of healing, a healed upper frenulum injury, a brain bleed and retinal hemorrhages in the right eye. It was determined that the short fall history did not explain the infant’s injuries and was determined to be a result of physical abuse, including abusive head trauma.
Addditional investigation revealed that the infant suffered from multiple injuries, beginning in August 2020 and was not treated for those injuries. Futher evidence showed that the child’s mother, Savannah Grove, 33, suspected the infant was being abused by Sheffey and continued to leave the infant and three additional children in his care. She also failed to seek medical treatment for any injuries that the infant sustained.
Police said both parents allegedly deleted and tampered with physical evidence pertaining to investigation of the infant, and Grove allegedly attempted to influence a child witness in the investigation.
Sheffey was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 8 by police with aggravated assault of a victim less than 13 years of age with serious bodily injury, aggravated assault of a victim less than 6 years of age with bodily injury — both felonies; and endangering the welfare of a minor, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with physical evidence and intimidation, and retaliation or obstruction in a child abuse case — all misdemeanors.
Sheffey was arraigned in front of District Judge Michel Morris and is currently incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.
Grove was charged on Sunday, Dec. 6 with endangering the welfare of a minor, intimidation of a victim or witness — both felonies; also tampering with physical evidence, recklessly endangering another person, intimidation in a child abuse case and obstruction in a child abuse case, all misdemeanors.
She was arraigned in front of District Judge Jerome Nevling and is currently incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.
Both are scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing scheduled Dec. 16 at Centralized Court.