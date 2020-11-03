While the results of the 2020 General Election presidential race remained too close to call late Tuesday, incumbent President Donald Trump was the overwhelming choice by Clearfield County voters.
Trump captured 28,662 votes for president, and Democratic candidate Joe Biden received 9,300.
There were a total of 49,714 registered voters in Clearfield County, with 38,662 voting either in person or by mail. That is a 78 percent voter turnout.
Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass said in a statement on social media that there were no reports of intimidation at the polls and the majority of voters were able to cast their ballots without any problems.
Glass added that after posting unofficial election results on the county website https://clearfielco.org/election-central/, results may change slightly over the next two days as the remaining mail-ins were tabulated. The county’s results were posted around 11:30 p.m.
Glass said the results that were posted late Tuesday were a “fair reflection” of where the county’s votes would end up.
Clearfield County voters also chose Republican candidates for all of the following races:
Attorney General
Josh Shapiro (D) - 10,385
Heather Heidelbaugh (R) - 26,788
———
Auditor General
Nina Ahmad (D) - 8,431
Timothy DeFoor (R) - 27,710
———
State Treasurer
Joe Torsella (D) - 9,729
Stacy Garrity (R) - 27,061
———
U.S. Congress 15th District
Robert Williams (D) - 8,614
Glenn GT Thompson (R) - 29,443
———
Senator General Assembly 25th District
Margie Brown (D) - 2,973
Cris Dush (R) - 8,185
———
Senator General Assembly 35th District
Shaun Dougherty (D) - 6,627
Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R) - 20,000
———
Representative General Assembly 73rd District
Tommy Sankey (R) - 19,677
———
Representative General Assembly 75th District
Ryan Grimm (D) - 3,610
Mike Armanini (R) - 12,700