Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority has received a grant award for public education and marketing of its programs.
At the authority’s recent meeting, director Jodi Brennan told members, “We finally received electronic notice of our 902 grant award (from the state Department of Environmental Protection) which we submitted in January 2020 for public education.” The grant is for $41,580.
The funds will be used to pay for advertisements for information about the importance of recycling in the county and the authority’s spring and fall electronics and household hazardous substances collections.
The grant also includes the cost for two surveillance cameras that will be rotated among drop-off sites to monitor contamination and abuse, she said.
“We have a lot of contamination especially among plastics. I tell people if its a jug, a jar or a bottle they can recycle it,” she said.
Also to be advertised are the county’s recycling rates. Currently the rate for Clearfield County’s recycling stands at 36 percent — one percent higher than the state average of 35 percent.
“We want to give the perspective in Clearfield County that those recycling efforts do matter,” Brennan said.