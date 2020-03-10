The Clearfield County Republican Committee will hold the 2020 Lincoln Dinner on Thursday, April 2 at Moena Restaurant, 215 East Market St., Clearfield.
The program will feature Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. Republican incumbents include U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc and state Rep. Tommy Sankey have been invited.
Candidates seeking election to Pennsylvania Attorney General, Pennsylvania Auditor General, Pennsylvani Treasurer, State Senate District 25, State Representative District 75 and elected officials will also be present.
Trump/Pence 2020 items will be available while supplies last.
Social time will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The meal will consist of appetizers followed by baked ham, beef tips/gravy with noodles, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots, salad, rolls, coffee, water and iced tea. Dessert will be cake.
Reservations are available by contacting 765-5391 or 592-9303. Additional information can also be found on the committee’s Facebook page, Clearfield County GOP.