HARRISBURG — Clearfield County on Thursday reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 and Jefferson County reported one, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County did not report any new cases.
Neighboring Blair and Cambria counties each reported five new cases each as well as each county reporting one additional death.
Centre County reported four new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding are listed below:
- Blair — 427 cases and 11 deaths
- Cambria — 448 cases and 4 deaths
- Centre — 433 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 215 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 96 cases and 1 death
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 620 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,156 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26 is 151,008 with 4,387 positive cases.
There were 22,165 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,635 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths reported.