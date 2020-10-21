HARRISBURG — The tri-county region reported 18 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with Elk County reporting a record high of 11 cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported seven cases, while Jefferson County reported zero.
Neighboring counties of Centre County reported 34 new cases, Blair County reported 19 new cases and an additional death.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,077 cases and 26 deaths
- Cambria — 918 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,778 cases and 15 deaths
- Clearfield — 407 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 127 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 148 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmedthere were 1,425 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 186,297.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 100 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20 is 225,406 with 10,226 positive cases. There were 25,152 test results reported to the department through Oct. 20.
There are 8,562 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 29 new deaths reported.