HARRISBURG — Despite the rise of cases in neighboring counties, Clearfifeld County reported no additional positive COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row.
On Wednesday, neighboring Centre County reported four more positive cases and Jefferson County reported two new cases. Cambria reported three new cases and Blair County reported one new case.
County cases of COVID-19 in The Progress region are listed below:
- Blair –72 cases and 1 death
- Cambria –83 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre –205 cases and 7 deaths
- Clearfield –72 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk –15 cases and 0 deaths
- Jefferson –24 cases and 1 death
The state Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 636 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 87,242. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
There are 6,687 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths.
“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Mask wearing is required in all businesses in all phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 689,562 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- 2% are ages 13-18;
- 7% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
- 24% are ages 50-64; and
- 27% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,805 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,291 cases among employees, for a total of 21,096 at 699 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Of total deaths, 4,583 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,636 of total cases are in health care workers.