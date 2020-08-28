HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Neighboring Centre County also reported nine new cases.
Nearby, Cambria County reported two new cases and Jefferson reported one new case.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and nearby areas are listed below:
- Blair — 434 cases and 11 deaths
- Cambria — 450 cases and 4 deaths
- Centre — 442 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 224 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 97 cases and 1 death
DOH on Friday confirmed there are 835 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,991 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 120 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27 is 156,317 with 4,216 positive cases. There were 22,640 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,655 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.