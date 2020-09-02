HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
But that count was nowhere near neighboring Centre County’s, which reported 47 new cases.
Elk County reported one new case, while Cambria reported six and Blair reported three.
Jefferson County did not report any new cases.
The total number of positive cases in Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below:
- Blair — 468 cases and 11 deaths
- Cambria — 473 cases and 5 deaths
- Centre — 538 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 235 cases and 1 death
- Elk— 65 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 97 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed on Wednesday there are 816 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 135,611 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1 is 164,110 with 4,760 positive cases. There were 22,821 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported.