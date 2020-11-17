HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 68 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday according to the state Department of Health.
Also in the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported an additional 12 cases and Elk County reported nine.
Neighboring Cambria County reported an additional 98 cases, Blair County reported 78, and Centre County reported 62. Blair County also reported two deaths.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 2,676 cases and 43 deaths
- Cambria — 2,359 cases and 23 deaths
- Centre — 5,240 cases and 24 deaths
- Clearfield — 909 cases and 8 deaths
- Elk — 377 cases and 3 deaths
- Jefferson — 446 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 5,900 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 275,513. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
There are 2,575 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 558 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week stood at 9.6%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 366,744 with 35,317 positive cases. There were 42,584 test results reported to the department through Nov. 16.
As of Monday, Nov. 16, there were 30 new deaths reported for a total of 9,355 deaths attributed to COVID-19.