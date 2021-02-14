HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 45 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as well as one more death, according to the state Department of Health.
There were 24 cases reported on Saturday and 21 cases on Sunday.
In the tri-county region, Elk County reported 15 cases over the weekend and Jefferson County reported 16 cases.
Neighboring Centre County reported 168 additional cases over the weekend as well as two more deaths. Cambria County reported 51 cases and two deaths. Blair County reported 48 cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,394 cases and 285 deaths
- Cambria — 11,317 cases and 382 deaths
- Centre —12,282 cases and 205 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,003 cases and 111 deaths
- Elk — 2,258 cases and 34 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,700 cases and 83 deaths
DOH on Sunday confirmed there were 4,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, and 2,571 cases reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 894,915.
There are 2,548 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 496 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 5 stood at 8.0%.
As of Feb. 12, there were 113 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, and on Feb. 13, there were 24 new deaths reported for a total of 23,096 deaths attributed to COVID-19.