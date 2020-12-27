HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported a total of 256 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths over the long holiday weekend, according to the state Department of Health. Clearfield County reported 193 cases on Saturday and 63 on Sunday.
DOH did not issue a report on Christmas Day, and the numbers released on Saturday, Dec. 26 included the Dec. 25 data.
Elk County reported 35 total cases and zero deaths, while Jefferson County reported 41 total cases and three deaths.
Blair County reported 160 total cases and 10 deaths; Cambria County reported 224 total cases and two deaths; Centre County reported 202 total cases and zero deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 7,625 cases and 168 deaths
- Cambria — 8,508 cases and 223
- Centre — 8,745 cases and 131 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,798 cases and 41 deaths
- Elk — 1,299 cases and 14 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,801 cases and 35 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 7,581 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 24, 7,174 on Dec. 26, and 4,884 on Sunday, Dec. 27, bringing the statewide total to 610,025.
There are 5,905 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,145 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 11 stood at 15.8%.
As of Thursday, Dec. 24, there were 139 new deaths reported, 26 on Saturday, Dec. 26, and 127 on Sunday, Dec. 27 for a total of 15,010 deaths attributed to COVID-19.