HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported four new cases and Jefferson County reported one case. There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the region.
Centre County reported an increase of 115 new cases, Cambria County reported 63 new cases, and Blair County reported 47 new cases.The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 12,145 cases and 319 deaths
- Cambria — 13,330 cases and 414 deaths
- Centre — 15,959 cases and 217 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,956 cases and 134 deaths
- Elk — 2,761 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,173 cases and 94 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 4,192 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,122,662.
There are 2,842 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 579 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 stood at 9.6%.
As of April 21, there were 52 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,879 deaths attributed to COVID-19.