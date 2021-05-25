CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile services unit stop schedule for June.
The schedule is Tuesday, June 1, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 1-4 p.m.; Wednesday, June 2, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 1-4 p.m.; Monday, June 7, LaJose Hotel, 1-4 p.m.; and Tuesday, June 8, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9, Veteran of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post No. 7043, Coalport, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Madera Firehall, 2-4 p.m.; Monday, June 14, Salem United Methodist Church, DuBois, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.; and Tuesday, June 15, Morris Township Municipal Building, Morrisdale, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2-4 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16, former Penfield Elementary School, noon to 4 p.m.; Thursday, June 17, VFW Leigey-Renaud Post No. 8386, Frenchville, 2-4 p.m.; Monday, June 21, Mt. View Market Place, noon-4 p.m.; and Tuesday, June 22, Mahaffey Firehall, 1-4 p.m.
Monday, June 28, LaJose Hotel, 1-4 p.m.; Tuesday, June 29; Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, June 30, Coalport VFW 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Madera Firehall, 2-4 p.m.