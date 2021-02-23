CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library has announced the March stops schedule for its mobile services unit.
They are: Monday, March 1, Salem United Methodist Church, DuBois, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday, March 2, Nittany MinitMart, Morrisdale, 11:30-1:30 p.m. and The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2-4:15 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 3, Penfield U-Haul, noon to 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 4, Frenchville Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3:15-4 p.m.; Monday, March 8, Mountain View Market Place, Kylertown, 2:30-4 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 9, Mahaffey Firehall, 2:30-4 p.m.
Monday, March 15, New Washington United Methodist Church, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday, March 16, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, noon to 2 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 17, Leyo’s Supermarket, Coalport, 1-1:30 p.m. and Madera Firehall, 2-3:30 p.m.
Monday, March 22, Salem United Methodist Church, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday, March 23, Nittany MinitMart, Morrisdale, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2-4:15 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 24, Penfield U-Haul, noon to 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 25, Frenchville VFW, 3:15-4 p.m.; Monday, March 29, Mountain View Market Place, Kylertown, 2:30-4 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 30, Mahaffey Firehall, 2:30-4 p.m.