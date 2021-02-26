Clearfield County will be included among six commonwealth counties that are part of a feasibility study focusing on expanding motorized recreational opportunities.
A press release from Allegheny Ridge Recreation Association noted a $200,000 grant was awarded to the association by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The funds will be used for a study of the feasibility of developing a six-county multi-use recreational trail system.
“This will be one of the largest studies of its kind to date,” the press release noted. If the project comes to fruition it would create an approximately 127-mile trail system beginning near the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County north to the Rock Run Recreation Area near Patton and on to the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails path. It will also connect with numerous existing trails throughout towns in the Central Mountain ATV trail network. The actual mileage total may change as trails, access points and places of interest to be included in the system are determined.
The project is in very early stages with requests for proposals having been sent to consultants interested in performing the study.
Visit Clearfield County Director Josiah Jones said he has joined ARRA and is part of the study committee for the project. He said he first became interested in developing additional ATV and utility trail vehicle trails when he was asked by then state Rep. Matt Gabler to testify in support of his bill No. 1706 calling for state forest roads to be opened for ATV use.
Jones is also a supervisor for Morris Township — a municipality that recently opened its roads to ATV and UTV use. He said residents appreciate the opportunity and he said he would like more township governments to consider similar action.
Jones said ATV and UTV use for recreation has become very popular, but many counties are missing out on opportunities to capitalize on it because they do not have trails that are open for use.
He said he believes when the trail system is completed it could create an economic boon and provide an incentive for young people to remain in Clearfield County.
“Outdoor recreation is vitally important for any county or community,” Jones said. “Specifically with motorized all-terrain vehicle trails, pride within the community will grow as a direct result of the trail system. We tend to focus on the economic stimulus a trail system can add to a community, but an improved economy is really is just the beginning of the positive effects that can come from a well-run trail system.
“For example, where communities and areas connected to a trail system were previously experiencing a decline, they now are experiencing new businesses and opportunities. Having trails and outdoor recreation available within a community helps provide numerous new jobs, which in turn provides increased avenues for the younger generations to stay in that area and prosper.
“It is time to take advantage of this booming recreational activity and that is exactly what the Allegheny Ridge Recreation Association intends to do with this project. We have the land for opportunity and we already have the initiative and plans for the expansion of ATV trails.”
Jones said he has seen statistics for the economic success generated by the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system in West Virginia and believes the project has a similar potential. In 2019, more than 56,000 permits were sold for the trail with more than 47,000 of the permits sold to out-of-state residents.
“This trail not only benefits local restaurants and lodging but many pop-up businesses have opened because of it and young people are staying to take advantage of the many opportunities,” Jones said.
He said ARRA has done its research and is already working on how a new trail system can be created both through private and public partnerships that would connect both existing trails and new legs into one expansive system.