The annual Clearfield County Fair Parade stepped off on Monday evening at 6 p.m. with more than 100 units entered. The parade marched down Market Street and then to Weaver Street before entering the grandstand to the judging area.
The following units were named winners in fire apparatus, marching bands, twirling units, musical groups and floats.
Fire Apparatus
- Best Engine 2000 & Newer –Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills, 1st; Excelsior VFC of Bellwood, 2nd
- Best Engine 1999 & Older –Montmorenci VFC of Ridgway, 1st; Karthaus VFC, 2nd
- Best Engine Tanker –Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder VFC, 1st; Hyde VFC, 2nd
- Best Tanker –Pine Creek VFC, 1st; Burnside VFC, 2nd
- Best Aerial –Undine VFC of Bellefonte, 1st; Madera VFC, 2nd
- Best Rescue –Oklahoma VFC of DuBois, 1st; Reynoldsville VFC, 2nd
- Best Engine Rescue –Community VFC of Mahaffey, 1st; Bigler-Jackson-Woodland VFC, 2nd
- Best Brush –Brady Township VFC of Luthersburg
- Ambulance/QRS –Curwensville EMS
- Fire Company Making Best Appearance –Crystal VFC of St. Marys
- Longest Distance –Brockway VFC
- Best Overall Fire Apparatus –Boalsburg VFC
- Best Antique –LeContes Mills VFC
Marching Bands
- Marching Band (AAA) –Purchase Line High School, Commodore
- Marching Band (AA) –Philipsburg-Osceola H.S., Philipsburg –1st; West Branch H.S., Allport –2nd
- Marching Band (A) –Curwensville Area H.S., Curwensville –1st; Moshannon Valley H.S., Houtzdale –2nd
- Marching Band (Junior Division) –Curwensville Area Jr. H.S., Curwensville
- Best Overall Band Front –Curwensville Area H.S., Curwensville
- Best Overall Percussion –Philipsburg-Osceola H.S., Philipsburg
- Best Overall Drum Major –West Branch H.S., Allport
Drum Corps/Music Group
- Keystone Regiment, Altoona
Twirling Unit
- Daisies, Bigler –1st; Starlettes, Clearfield –2nd
Best Appearing Float Using Parade Theme
- Fun Central
Best of Show Overall
- Clearfield County 4-H
