The Clearfield County Fair Board has announced the parade lineup for this year’s parade to be held Monday, Aug. 2. There are more than 100 units participating in the parade, including the pre-division and three additional divisions.
The parade will step off at 6 p.m. Parade participants may begin lining up at 4 p.m.
The parade begins in Downtown Clearfield, proceeds down Market Street and across the Market Street bridge, down Weaver Street to the final destination in front of the grandstand.
The board prohibits throwing of candy from any moving apparatus including floats, emergency vehicles, cars, trucks, etc. Candy can be tossed by people walking the parade route close to the curb, or handed out individually. This is for the safety of children to prevent them from running into the street in the path of a moving vehicle.
The parade lineup is as follows:
Pre Division
(E Market St from 3rd St to 4th St)
- Vietnam Veterans Color Guard
- Parade Chairman
- Clearfield Borough Mayor – Jim Schell
- Grand Marshal
- Clearfield Borough Fire Department
- Clearfield EMS
- 2021 Clearfield County Fair Queen and Court
- 2021 PA Lamb & Wool Princess – Jayna Vicary
- WOKW - Sponsor
- Tommy Sankey
- Michael Armanini
- Clearfield County Commissioners
- Brian Spencer – Prothonotary
- Kim Shaffer-Snyder – Clearfield County Coroner
- Clearfield County DA– Ryan Sayers
- Clearfield County Sheriff Churner
- Local Police Departments
- DCNR with Smokey the Bear
- Clearfield Area High School Marching Band
- Clearfield Bison Football Team
- Clearfield High School Cheerleaders
- Bigfoot Radio – Sponsor
- Pop Radio – Sponsor
- Passport Radio – Sponsor
Division 1
(N 3rd St from E Market St to Reed St)
- PA Army National Guard
- West Branch H.S. Warrior Marching Band
- Moshannon Valley YMCA Food Program
- Clearfield County Dairy Princess
- Relay For Life
- Starlettes
- Goshen Township Fire Company
- Columbia Fire Company
- Mountain Top EMS
- Mountain Top Fire Company
- Jaffa Shriners
- Bigler YMCA – Pre-School
- Central Mountain Region Antique Automobile Club of America
- Curtis James Campman – Prothonotary Candidate
- Northern Allegheny Roller Derby
- Winburne Fire Company
- Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Company
- Mahaffey EMS
- The Daisies
- Forgotten Hearts Horse Sanctuary
- Salvation Army
- Max’s Revenge
- Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High Marching Band
- Brookville Fire Company
- Undine Fire Company
- Brady Township Fire Company
- Brady Township EMS
- Sykesville VFC
Division 2
(S 3rd St from E Market St to Leavy Ave)
- Philipsburg–Osceola H.S. Mountie Marching Band
- Houtzdale Fire Company
- Excelsior Fire Company
- Jason Ondo – Privately Owned Antique Firetruck
- Bob Zercher – Privately Owned Antique Firetruck
- Cen-Clear
- Clearfield Curwensville Little League Softball Allstars
- Charged Ministries
- Clearfield County Historical Society
- Fullington Auto Bus Company
- Starz
- Glen Richey Fire Company
- Irvona Fire Company
- Elkland SAR
- Clearfield Youth Baseball
- Fun Central
- KFC
- Purchase Line H.S. Marching Band
- Lock Haven – Clearfield Campus
- Evergreen Kennels
- Mason Strouse – Clearfield Borough Mayor Candidate
- Clearfield County 4-H
- Falls Creek Fire Company
- Hyde Volunteer Fire Company
- Boalsburg Fire Company
- Curwensville Senior High Marching Band
- Curwensville EMS
- Clearfield County Career and Technology Center
3rd Division
(Power Avenue)
- Curwensville Junior High Marching Band
- Rescue Hose & Ladder Company
- BJW Fire Company
- Reynoldsville Fire Company
- Clearfield Lanes Youth Bowling
- Anytime Fitness
- Habitat for Humanity
- Davita Dialysis
- The Dance Co.
- Hope Fire Company
- Morris Township Fire Company
- Brockway Fire Company
- K9 Response – Butch Mann
- Hellbent
- Children’s Aid Society
- Clearfield County Democrats
- Rural King
- Keystone Regiment
- Lawrence Township Fire Company #1
- Montmorenci Fire Company
- Colonial Courtyard
- Evans Quality Childcare
- Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe and Escape Rooms
- Grampian Fire Company
- Pine Creek Fire Company
- West Sandy Hose Co.
*Parade lineup is subject to additions and changes.