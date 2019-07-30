Editor’s Note: Videos of all of the marching bands can be found at www.theprogressnews.com or on The Progress’ Facebook page.
The Clearfield County Fair Board has announced the list of winners of the Firemen’s Parade held Monday.
2019 FIRE APPARATUS
AWARDSBest Engine (2000 and newer) –Boalsburg, 1st; Winburne, 2nd
Best Engine (1999 and older) –North Point, 1st; Montmorenci, 2nd
Best Engine Tanker –Curwensville, 1st; BJW, 2nd
Best Tanker (1500 gallon or more) – Penfield, 1st; Brady Twp., 2nd
Best Ariel – Brookville, 1st; Brockway, 2nd
Best Rescue Truck –Pine Creek, 1st; Lawrence Township No. 1, 2nd
Best Engine Rescue – Dubois, 1st; Syikesville, 2nd
Best Brush Apparatus – Mountain Top
Best Overall Ambulance/QRS –Curwensville EMS
Fire Company Making the Best Appearance – Excelsior
Fire Company Traveling the Longest Distance – Marion Center
Best Overall Fire Apparatus (Judges Choice – Paul “Foot” and Sue Lanich) – Elkland Search & Rescue
Best Appearing Antique Fire Apparatust (Privately or Fire Company Owned – Sponsored by Michael and Shannon Mayersky) –Houtzdale
2019 MARCHING BAND
AWARDSClass AAA Senior High School Band –Purchase Line High School
Class AA Senior High School Band – Curwensville Area High School, 1st; West Branch Area High School, 2nd
Class A Senior High School Band – Philipsburg-Osceola High School, 1st; Moshannon Valley High School, 2nd
Best Appearing Band Front –Curwensville Area High School
Best Overall Percussion – Curwensville Area High School
Best Overall Drum Major – Curwensville Area High School
Junior High School Band – Curwensville Area Jr. High School
Miniature Twirling Unit –Daisies, 1st; Starlettes, 2nd
Best Drum & Bugle/Pipe Band –Keystone Regiment Drum & Bugle Corps
Best Appearing Float Using Parade Committee Theme – Fun Central
Best of Show Overall (Parade Committee Choice – Sponsored by Paul “Foot” and Sue Lanich) – St. Francis School