Editor’s Note: Videos of all of the marching bands can be found at www.theprogressnews.com or on The Progress’ Facebook page.

The Clearfield County Fair Board has announced the list of winners of the Firemen’s Parade held Monday.

2019 FIRE APPARATUS

AWARDSBest Engine (2000 and newer) –Boalsburg, 1st; Winburne, 2nd

Best Engine (1999 and older) –North Point, 1st; Montmorenci, 2nd

Best Engine Tanker –Curwensville, 1st; BJW, 2nd

Best Tanker (1500 gallon or more) – Penfield, 1st; Brady Twp., 2nd

Best Ariel – Brookville, 1st; Brockway, 2nd

Best Rescue Truck –Pine Creek, 1st; Lawrence Township No. 1, 2nd

Best Engine Rescue – Dubois, 1st; Syikesville, 2nd

Best Brush Apparatus – Mountain Top

Best Overall Ambulance/QRS –Curwensville EMS

Fire Company Making the Best Appearance – Excelsior

Fire Company Traveling the Longest Distance – Marion Center

Best Overall Fire Apparatus (Judges Choice – Paul “Foot” and Sue Lanich) – Elkland Search & Rescue

Best Appearing Antique Fire Apparatust (Privately or Fire Company Owned – Sponsored by Michael and Shannon Mayersky) –Houtzdale

2019 MARCHING BAND

AWARDSClass AAA Senior High School Band –Purchase Line High School

Class AA Senior High School Band – Curwensville Area High School, 1st; West Branch Area High School, 2nd

Class A Senior High School Band – Philipsburg-Osceola High School, 1st; Moshannon Valley High School, 2nd

Best Appearing Band Front –Curwensville Area High School

Best Overall Percussion – Curwensville Area High School

Best Overall Drum Major – Curwensville Area High School

Junior High School Band – Curwensville Area Jr. High School

Miniature Twirling Unit –Daisies, 1st; Starlettes, 2nd

Best Drum & Bugle/Pipe Band –Keystone Regiment Drum & Bugle Corps

Best Appearing Float Using Parade Committee Theme – Fun Central

Best of Show Overall (Parade Committee Choice – Sponsored by Paul “Foot” and Sue Lanich) – St. Francis School

Tags