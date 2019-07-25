The Clearfield County Fair Board has announced the parade lineup for this year’s Firemen’s Parade to be held Monday at 6 p.m.
The parade begins in downtown Clearfield, proceeds down Market Street and across the Market Street bridge, down Weaver Street to the final destination in front of the grandstand.
The board prohibits throwing of candy from any moving apparatus including floats, emergency vehicles, cars, trucks, etc. Candy can be tossed by people walking the parade route close to the curb, or handed out individually. This is for the safety of children to prevent them from running into the street in the path of a moving vehicle.
The parade lineup is as follows:
Pre Division
(E. Market St. from 3rd St to 4th St.)
- Vietnam Veterans Color Guard
- Parade Chairman
- Mayor – Jim Schell
- Saint Francis School – 125th Anniversary – Grand Marshal
- Clearfield EMS
- Clearfield Fair Queen and Court
- Tommy Sankey
- Matt Gabler
- County Commissioners
- Brian Spencer – Prothonotary
- Kim Shaffer – Snyder – Clearfield County Coroner
- DA Bill Shaw & McGruff
- Sheriff Churner
- 1974 Plymouth Belvedere
- Local Police Departments
- DCNR with Smokey Bear
- Clearfield High School Band
- Clearfield Bison Football
- Clearfield High School Cheerleaders
- Clearfield High School Swim Team State Champ – Luke Mikesell
- WOKW – Sponsor
Division 1
(3rd St from E Market St. to Reed St.)
- Clearfield Borough Fire Department
- Moshannon Valley Marching Band
- Animal Welfare Council
- Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of America
- Clearfield County Democratic Party
- Bigler Paranormal
- Excelsior Fire Company
- Blazing Arrow Fire Company
- 4th Ward (DuBois) Fire Company
- Philipsburg-Osceola Marching Band
- Marion Manor
- Dave Glass – Clearfield County Commissioner Candidate
- Clearfield/Curwensville Little League Softball Allstars
- Irvona Fire Company
- Penfield Fire Company
- Elkland SAR
- Purchase Line Marching Band
- Clearfield Alliance Christian School
- DJ Studios Karate
- Ryan Sayers – Clearfield County District Attorney Candidate
- Fullington Bus Company
- Fun Central/Destini’s Daycare
- Oklahoma Fire Company
- Hyde Fire Company
- Glen Richey Fire Company
- PGP
- CCCTC
- Special Olympics
- WTAJ TV
- Wilburs Auto Sales
- Le Contes Mills
- Charged Ministries
- PA Army National Guard
- Clearfield County Historical Society
Division 2(3rd St from E Market St. to Leavy Ave.)
- Curwensville Sr. High Band
- Curwensville RH&L Ems
- Brockway Fire Company
- Burnside Fire Company
- K9 Response (Butch Mann)
- Toys for Tots
- Children’s Aid Society
- Starr Hill Winery
- Curwensville Jr. High Band
- Curwensville RH&L Fire Company
- Montmorenci Fire Company
- Morris Township Fire Company
- West Sandy Fire Company
- Hell Bent
- Country Butcher
- Thermal Comfort
- Clearfield Lanes Youth Bowling
- Jaffa Shriners
- Colonial Courtyard
- Timberland Federal Credit Union
- Moshannon Valley YMCA
- Ramey Fire Company
- Lawrence Township Fire Company #1
- Asylum Wrestling
- Cen-Clear
- Skills of Central PA
- The Dance Co.
- Hope Fire Company
- Jason Ondo – Privately Owned Firetruck
- Susquehanna Antique Machinery
- Clearfield Community Pool
- Rev Hoops Trucking
- Trolley – Fullington
- BJW Fire Co.
Division 3
(Power Ave.)
- Starlettes Twirling
- Reliance Fire Company
- Mountain Top Fire Company
- North Point
- Susquehanna River Art Center
- Northern Allegheny Roller Derby
- Reynoldsville Fire Company
- Brookville Fire Company
- West Branch Marching Band
- ATA
- Winburne Fire Co.
- Bradford Stingers
- Clearfield Ministerium
- American Cancer Society
- Osceola Mills Fire Company
- Amserv/DuSan
- Sykesville Fire Company
- Mahaffey Fire Company
- Daisies Twirling
- Curwensville Little League Baseball Allstars
- Magnum Broadcasting
- The Cove
- Brady Township Fire Company
- Brady Township EMS
- Goshen Township Fire Company
- Bigfoot Country
- Passport Radio
- Pop 93.1
- Salvation Army
- Keystone Regiment
- Clearfield High School Girls Softball