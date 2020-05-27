With the state’s primary election scheduled on Tuesday, June 2, Clearfield County Election Office Director Dawn Graham has issued the following reminders to local registered voters.
Every year, elections in Clearfield County are made possible by hundreds of regular citizens (your friends and neighbors) who serve as poll workers. These people do the important work of setting up the polling place for voting, checking in voters at polling places, and setting the voters up with a ballot. They are also tasked with running fair and secure elections.
Although a large majority of voters in Clearfield County chose to vote via Absentee/Mail-in ballots, the precincts will be open for voters who prefer to vote in person. Below are a list of changes and suggestions for voting:
If you have requested an Absentee/Mail-in ballot, please vote it and return it to our office ASAP but before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 (Election Day). If you have requested an Absentee/Mail-in ballot and did not return it and go to the polls to vote, you will be issued a provisional ballot to vote on. If you have been issued a ballot and returned it to our office in a timely manner and now decide you want to go to the polls, DON’T. Once you have voted a ballot and returned it to our office, you are NO LONGER eligible to vote at the polls.
COVID-19: For most people, the immediate risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Older adults and those who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at a higher risk for more serious complications.
In Clearfield County, we are blessed with dedicated and faithful poll workers, many who may have health risks or fall into the “older” adult category. Therefore, we ask that when entering the polling place that you wear masks (although this is not mandated), gloves, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.
Our poll workers will be provided masks, gloves, face shields, disinfectant cleaners, hand sanitizer and pens (which you will take with you), and any other supplies to make sure that the polling place is safe. Please be considerate and do your part to keep these dedicated individuals (your friends and neighbors) safe.
With social distancing in place and the size of some of our polling places, it may be necessary to wait to vote outside. Please check the weather and plan accordingly. Bring a sweater, jacket, umbrella, or whatever you need to wait in line in the weather.
There are only two temporary polling place changes in Clearfield County for this election:
Burnside Borough has moved from the Burnside United Methodist Church, 65 E Third St., Burnside to the Burnside Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 83 Maple St., Burnside. This is for this election only.
Clearfield Borough – 2nd Ward has moved from the Henry G. Myers Towers (the High Rise), 222 Leavy Ave., Clearfield to the St. Francis School cafeteria, 230 S. Second St., Clearfield. This is also temporary for this election only.
Contact the election office at 765-2642 Ext. 5053 for more information.