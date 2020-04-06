Due to the passage of Senate Bill 422, the 2020 General Primary has been rescheduled from April 28 to June 2.
Although school is not in session, the Election Office would like to invite any high school student, age 17 or older, to still participate in the student worker program.
The following prerequisites are necessary in order for a student to work:
- Must be at least 17 years of age
- United State citizen and a resident of Clearfield County
- Enrolled in a secondary school with an exemplary academic record
- Written approval by a school representative (this will be waived for this election)
- Written consent of a parent or guardian with contact information for the student
- Judge of Elections must have direct supervision of the student
- May not serve as any other election official
Permission slips can be obtained by calling the Election Office at 765-2642 ext. 5053 or by email at elections@clearfieldcounty.org. Permission slips must be returned to our office no later than Friday, May 15.
We would like to also invite any college students that are at home and would like to help at the polls as a poll worker to contact our office at the same number.
All positions will be filled on a first come first serve basis.