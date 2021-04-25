CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County’s newest dairy industry ambassadors were introduced at a ceremony Saturday evening at the Curwensville Community Center.
Kyra Henry was named the 2021 Clearfield County Dairy Princess and Tiana Crusan, the 2021 dairy maid.
It has been a number of years since Clearfield County’s dairy industry has had royalty to promote it. During the ceremony, Clearfield County Dairy Promotion Committee Chairwoman Shannon Henry noted a princess was last crowned in 2010 and a dairy maid in 2013.
Henry said they hoped to crown the pair last year but the committee opted to delay those plans for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to crown two girls to represent the dairy industry and allow them the opportunity to go out promote the industry,” she said.
“Being a dairy farmer is not an easy thing,” she said, noting farmers turn out a quality product while struggling with low milk prices, high costs for feed and equipment and imitation products. “Their hard work and dedication is truly inspiring,” Henry said.
Henry, 16, is the daughter of Mike and Shannon Henry of Curwensville. She is a junior at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School where she is active in the National Honor Society and is president of the Logs to Lumber Club. She is also a three-year letter winner for the Lady Tide basketball team.
Currently secretary of the Clearfield Chapter of the FFA, Henry was also active in 4-H for eight years. She was the 2013 Clearfield County Dairy Maid.
Henry works on her family’s dairy farm where she helps with the daily milking and feeding.
Her future plans including attending the Vet Tech Institute, Pittsburgh, to become a certified veterinary technician.
She will compete in September in the state Dairy Princess pageant where she will be judged on criteria including an essay and a skit. She gave the audience a sample of her skit, Molly the Milk Jug, Saturday.
Henry was crowned by the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Gabrielle Swavely of Pennsylvania Furnace.
Crusan, 12, is the daughter of Jeremiah Crusan and Marsha Crusan. Her grandfather is a dairy farmer. She is a seventh grade student at West Branch Area Jr./Sr. High School and a member of MindBodyArt School of Dance, Port Matilda.
Sponsors for the ceremony include Curry’s Dairy Farm, Sherwood’s Creamery, Gary and Darla Smay, George and Colleen Bakaysa, Black Walnut Farms, Knob Farm, Sankeycrest Farm, Dr. and Mrs. Fred Ralston, Henry’s Dairy Farm, Joe and Lois Wriglesworth and Curwensville Feed Store.
Henry said organizations who would like to have the dairy princess and maid attend their event should contact her at 814-236-3150 or 814-762-9313.