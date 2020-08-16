HARRISBURG — Positive COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County rose by eight over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 194 with one death according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added two cases over the weekend while Jefferson County had none.
Neighboring Blair County added 34 cases, Cambria added 18, and Centre County added six new cases.
There were a total of 1,510 cases reported in the state — 850 on Saturday and 660 on Sunday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 351 cases and 8 deaths
- Cambria — 383 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 392 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 194 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 56 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 75 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed Sunday that the statewide total on Sunday reached 124,460. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 9 and Aug. 15 is 167,496 with 5,708 positive cases. There were 18,278 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported.