Clearfield County Charitable Foundation awards local grants

Clearfield County Charitable Foundation recently awarded a total of 32 grants totaling over $23,000 to local community agencies and organizations.
The grant recipients were selected through a competitive review process of applications submitted from agencies in Clearfield County.
The money is going to a variety of projects including playground upgrades, arts programs, educational efforts, aid for cancer patients, glasses and hearing aids for elderly residents, computers/tablets, community improvements and a weekend backpack program.
The recipients are from all over the county — Clearfield, Coalport, Curwensville, DuBois, Houtzdale, Morrisdale and Philipsburg.
“We had a good variety of applications this year for some excellent projects. We are very happy to support these most worthwhile programs in our community,” said grant committee Chairwoman Nina Davis.
CCCF board Chairman Kevin McMillen noted that “the Foundation has reached an asset size that allows us to continue to increase the amount of money we distribute, through our competitive grant program, to Clearfield County charities.
“Thanks to all who have generously given (donations) to the Foundation.”
Since 2006, the CCCF’s grant program has awarded more than $102,900 to 74 different groups in the county.
The money for the general grants comes from the Community Fund and the Clearfield, Curwensville and Lawrence Township Fund (CCL Donor Designated Fund).
This year’s recipients are:
- Big Run Park – $500
- Bilger’s Rocks – $750
- Bob Perks Fund – $1,000
- Bucktail Council BSA – $500
- Catholic Charities Counseling in DuBois –$1,000
- Cen Clear Child Services for the Child Advocacy Center – $1,000
- Children’s Aid Society – $1,000
- Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) – $500
- Clearfield Cancer Support Inc. – $1,000,
- Clearfield Volunteer Fire Dept. – $500
- Clearfield YMCA –$500
- Coalport Streetscape Committee – $500
- Community Guidance Center of Clearfield – $500
- Curwensville Pike Township Historical Society – $500
- Curwensville Regional Development Corp. – $1,000
- Downtown DuBois Revitilization Group – $500
- DuBois Area Community Concert Association, Inc. – $500
- DuBois Senior and Community Center – $500
- Grampian Lions Club – $1,000
- Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce – $500,
- Junior Achievement of Western PA – $500
- Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus – $500
- Lydia Circle of Faith at the United Lutheran Church in Houtzdale – $500,
- Mature Resources Foundation/Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging – $739,
- St. Francis School –$928
- Square One Community DuBois Furniture Bank –$500
- Susquehanna River Arts Center (SRACC) in Clearfield –$365
- YMCA of Centre County Moshannon Valley Branch –$1,000
The Sara Jane Mattern Fund also supplied $5,000 split between four groups in Osceola Mills — the Columbia Fire Company, the Osceola Mills Community Library, the Osceola Mills Community Historical Foundation and the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.
In the last seven years, the Mattern Fund has given a total of more than $30,000 to these vital parts of the Osceola Mills community.
The CCCF itself is a local charitable endowment that funds charities within Clearfield County allowing them to grow and benefit the local community forever. It provides a simple way to fulfill multiple charitable interests while keeping administrative expenses to a minimum. All funds go to the local charities.
Currently the foundation has 46 different funds including many local charitable groups and 15 scholarship funds. As of December 2019, the Foundation’s assets have a market value close to $7 million.
Contributions to the Community Fund, the CCL Donor Designated Fund, the Mattern Fund or any of the foundation’s endowment funds may be made at the website www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org through Paypal or can be mailed to: P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830.
Anyone interested in starting a fund can call 592-7331.