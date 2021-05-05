Clearfield County’s Department of Elections has provided the names of candidates in each municipality who have filed petitions to be listed for various municipal positions on the May 18 primary ballot.
Brisbin Borough: tax collector, Deanna Faye Lobb, D; mayor, Lori K. Lobb, R; council, four-year term, James R. Lobb, R.
Chester Hill Borough: tax collector, Dennis L. Arnold, R; mayor, Billy A. Carpenter, R; council, four-year terms, Harry S. Koptchak, D, Joshua Lee Woods, R, and Charles Bernard Eboch III, R.
Clearfield Borough: tax collector, Kathy Miller, R; mayor, Jason Shawn Holencik, R, and Mason Patrick Strouse, R; First Ward, inspector of election, Mary Kay Master, D; and council, Steve Harmic, R, and Edward J. Master III, R; Second Ward, council, Brian Patrick Lytle, R; Third Ward, judge of election, Lisa A. Homan, R; inspector of election, Jackie L. Harmic, R; and council, two-year term, Stephen L. Livergood, R, and Brande R. Plyler, R; and council four-year term, Stephen L. Livergood and Lewis T. Duttry, R; and Fourth Ward, council, Gregory T. Forcey, R.
Coalport Borough: tax collector, Gerald W. Spaid Sr., R, and Noelle Morrissey, R; mayor, Margaret A. Maddalena, R; and council, John Andrew Shawley, R, and Gerald W. Spaid Sr.
Curwensville Borough: tax collector, David L. Rose, D; constable, Heidi S. Collins, R; and counciL, Rhonda S. Carfley, D, Robert A. Moore, D, and Sara R. Curulla, R.
Glen Hope Borough: tax collector, Alma J. Dotts, R; mayor, Susan D. Dolby, R; and council, Larry Charles Bainey, R, and Randy G. Dotts, R.
Houtzdale Borough: tax collector, Joyce A. Reed, D, and Joanna L. Latosky, R; inspector of election, Delores A. Horomanski, D, Joyce A. Reed and Sandra D. Smith, R; mayor, Izen Jay Lingenfelter, R; and council, Zachary Keith Bloom, D, James E. Twoey, D, Elaine Marie Eckberg, R, Lanny G. Shaffer, R, and Michael K. Tomko, R.
Irvona Borough: judge of election, Sandra D. Smith, R; and council, Michael B. Clarkson, R.
Newburg Borough: judge of election, Wanda L. Pennington, D; and inspector of election, Catherine E. Poeta, D.
Osceola Mills Borough: mayor, Richard S. Muckey, R; and council, Susan R. Ropchock, R, Eric N. Bezilla, R, and Benny Alfred Ritchie, R
Ramey Borough: mayor, Sheena Lee Jones, R, and tax collector, Kimberly Ann Campbell, D.
Troutville Borough: mayor, Linda S. Galentine, D; and council, David E. Yohe, R.
Wallaceton Borough: mayor, Mary Lou English, R; judge of elections, Kit K. Evans, R; Second Precinct inspector of election, Heather C. Evans, R, and Amanda L. Wallace, R.
Westover Borough: council, Kimberly Ann Rake, D, Douglas R. Rake, D, and Debra G. McAfoose, R.
Beccaria Township: tax collector, Candice A. Snyder, R; Second Precinct inspector of election, Debra Kay Clarkson, D, and Mary L. Orrick, R; and supervisor, Randy N. Blake, D.
Bell Township: tax collector, Donna Marie Little, R; supervisor, Michael R. Rummel, R, ; and auditor, Casey Marie Elling, R.
Bigler Township: tax collector, Brenda Sue Campolong, R; inspector of election, Jesika Dawn Millinder, D; judge of election, Catherine M. Klinger, R; and supervisor, Robert Philbert Myers, R, and Douglas G. Atkins, R.
Bloom Township: tax collector, Melissa Sue Hollabaugh, R; judge of election, Linda Lou McCall, R; inspector of election, Janet P. Clapsaddle, D, Susan E. Owens, R; supervisor, Thomas Paul Leonard, R.
Boggs Township: tax collector, Phyllis J. Bush, D; judge of election, Donna Lynn Shaw, R; supervisor, six-year term, Gregory E. Minarchick, D, James Michael Swartz, R, and Sheldon L. Graham III, R, supervisor four-year term, James Michael Swartz; and auditor, David G. Abler, R.
Bradford Township: tax collector, Meloney G. Maines, D, Pamela M. Graham, R, Bobbi Jo Shirey Rebok, R, and Morgan A. Wooster, R; constable, Bryan E. Beish, R; inspector of election First Precinct, Valerie J. Fye, R; and supervisor, Ronald L. Krise, R.
Brady Township: tax collector, Elizabeth Ann Wingard, R; constable, Stephen A. Marshall, R; supervisor, Charles A. Muth, R ; and auditor, Jeanne B. Hayes, R.
Burnside Township: tax collector, Stephanie J. Marshall, R; inspector of election, Donna M. Mulhollen, D, and LouAnn Sneath, R; supervisor, six-year term, Shae Ross Harkleroad, R; and supervisor two-year term, Jason D. Sunderland, R.
Chest Township: tax collector, Breanne L. Stiver, R; and supervisor, Dan W. Sunderland.
Cooper Township: tax collector, Nila L. Force, R, and Karen J. Mullen, R; judge of election, First Precinct judge of election, Monica L. Nachman, D; First Precinct inspector of election, Deborah L. Saggese, R, and Anita M. Stinchcomb, R; and supervisor, Wayne T. Josephson, R.
Covington Township: tax collector, Teresa L. Gill, D, judge of election, Denise A. Plubell, D; inspector of election, Susan Elaine Kline, D, and Diana K. Hugney, R; and supervisor, Edward J. Kanuha Sr., D.
Decatur Township: tax collector, Pamela S. Roberts, R; First Precinct judge of election, Glenda Dotts, R; First Precinct inspector of election, Lorraine Y. Bauman, R; constable, Bernard R. Ralston, R; and supervisor, Nathan L. Billings, D, and Stephen Michael Crain, R.
Ferguson Township: tax collector, Judy L. Davis, R; judge of election, Jeannette K. Straw, R; inspector of election, Michael S. Straw, R; and supervisor, Donald R. Sheeder, D.
Girard Township: tax collector, Teresa Ann Ditty, R; inspector of election, Cathie A. Henny, D, and Kenneth J. Leonard Sr., R; judge of election, Bertha J, Swisher, R; supervisor, Edmond D. Leigey III, R.
Goshen Township: tax collector, Andrea L. Szejik, R, and Deborah K. Livergood, R; judge of election, Hope R. Graham, R; inspector of election, Dawn E. Sankey, D, and Yvonne N. Graham, R; and supervisor, Jeffrey L. Prince, R, Andrew D. Bowman, R, and David J. Taylor, R.
Graham Township: tax collector, Mary Beth Speigle, D; and supervisor, Dean E. Graham, R.
Greenwood Township: supervisor, Donald Kline, R.
Gulich Township: tax collector, Lori W. Murawski, R; and supervisor, Alex E. Ike Solan, D.
Huston Township: tax collector, Shawna Lynn Kalgren, R; inspector of election, Ruth A. Gregori, D, and Robin B. Powers, R; and supervisor six-year term, Nellie M. Bundy, R, and Marleen Mergaglia, R; and two-year term, John F. Bundy, R, and Marleen Meraglia.
Jordan Township: tax collector, Sandee Lynne Smeal, R; and supervisor, John Wharton, R.
Karthaus Township: tax collector, Amanda M. Wooster, R; judge of election, Betsy McCann, R; inspector of election, Angela D. Lucas, R, and Donna M. Hamilton, R; supervisor, Jeffrey Scott Murarik, R; and auditor, Susan C. Shadeck, D.
Knox Township: tax collector, Elaine Sloppy, D; judge of election, Mary F. Straley, R; inspector of election, Rachel E. Kester, D, and Ashlee R. Freeman, D; supervisor, Russell Selfridge, R; and auditor, six-year term, Wendy Lynn Brion, R and four-year term, Annie Lynn.
Lawrence Township: tax collector, Kelly S. McCracken, D; Plympton Precinct inspector of election, Sharon A. Hazlett, R; and supervisor, Randy Powell, D.
Morris Township: tax collector, Cinda Lou Hubler, R; Second Precinct judge of election, Andrea D. Hazel, R; Second Precinct inspector of election, Diana G. Clark, D, and Sheila M. Kovalcin, D; and supervisor, Emerson Reams, R.
Penn Township: tax collector, Robert K. Kester, R, and Justine D. McGary, R; inspector of election, Karen L. Addleman, R; supervisor, Timothy Lee Anderson, R; and auditor, Tommy A. Wingard, R.
Pike Township: tax collector, Tina M. Evanko, R; supervisor, Louis Michael Donahue, D, and Mark R. Kelly, R.
Pine Township: supervisor, Tamilyn S. Henry, R.
Union Township: tax collector, Judith LaBorde Crosswaite, R; judge of election, Dixie A. Horn, R; inspector of election, Anna V. Noble, R; and supervisor, Ryan Thomas Flanders, R.
Woodward Township: tax collector, Gregory Carl Sherkel, D; supervisor six-year term, Ricky T. Kasubick, D, supervisor two-year term, Paul F. Leskovansky, D; and auditor, Elaine A Murawski, D.